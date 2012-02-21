* Competition Commission raises concerns over UK
construction JV
* Merged entity would have annual sales around $2.9 billion
* Commission has until May 1 to publish final report
* Companies say concerns can be "remedied"
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Feb 21 A joint venture between
Anglo American and cement maker Lafarge would
damage competition in the British market for construction
materials, the Competition Commission said, outlining potential
remedies which could include forced sales.
While the watchdog could block the planned deal, the
companies expressed confidence the regulator's worries could be
"remedied" and analysts said on Tuesday an outright prohibition
was likely to be avoided through disposals.
Global miner Anglo American struggled for more than three
years to find a buyer for its Tarmac UK unit, as part of a
broader effort to focus on core mining activities, before
agreeing last year to a joint venture with Lafarge's British
cement, aggregates, concrete and asphalt businesses.
The Competition Commission began looking into the proposed
venture, which would have rung up annual sales worth 1.8 billion
pounds ($2.9 billion) in 2010, after the proposed tie-up was
challenged by the Office of Fair Trading in September.
The OFT said the venture would mean overlaps in a number of
markets on a local, regional and national level, adding the deal
might also affect the ability of suppliers to compete.
In a summary of its findings, the Competition Commission
supported that view, saying the tie-up could lead to a
substantial lessening of competition.
The Commission said it was now consulting on possible
actions it could take.
"Whilst this is a set back for the proposed tie-up, the CC
has compiled a list of remedies therefore this is not a fatal
block," analysts at Liberum said in a note, adding disposals
"should appease the regulator".
Anglo American, which faced criticism for failing to sell
the Tarmac business outright last year, said it would work with
the regulator and continued to "believe in the strategic
rationale of the transaction".
Anglo bought Tarmac UK as part of the larger Tarmac group in
2000. In 2011, the unit contributed a $35 million operating
loss.
Lafarge said both companies felt "the concerns expressed in
the Competition Commission's provisional findings can be
remedied and effective competition maintained in the sector".
The commission will now publish a list of possible remedies
by May, outlining the way that anti-competitive effects of the
joint venture could be prevented.
It will accept comments from interested parties until March
6, and the companies involved can respond until March 13.
Anglo shares were up 0.8 percent by 0930 GMT, outperforming
a 0.5 percent rise in the broader British mining sector, while
Paris-listed Lafarge was up 0.4 percent.
($1 = 0.6301 pound)
(Additional reporting by Rhys Jones in London and Christian
Plumb in Paris)