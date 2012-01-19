(Adds details, background)

LONDON Jan 19 De Beers, the world's largest diamond miner, has appointed Anglo American's head of corporate finance, Gareth Mostyn, as its new chief financial officer.

Global miner Anglo American agreed last November to take control of De Beers, increasing its 45 percent stake in the unlisted producer by buying out the Oppenheimer family in a deal set to complete this year.

Mostyn, who has worked on a number of Anglo's major transactions and its overall financial strategy, is due to begin his new role on Feb 1. He will also be on the board of De Beers.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Myles Neligan)