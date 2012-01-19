(Adds details, background)
LONDON Jan 19 De Beers, the world's
largest diamond miner, has appointed Anglo American's
head of corporate finance, Gareth Mostyn, as its new chief
financial officer.
Global miner Anglo American agreed last November to take
control of De Beers, increasing its 45 percent stake in the
unlisted producer by buying out the Oppenheimer family in a deal
set to complete this year.
Mostyn, who has worked on a number of Anglo's major
transactions and its overall financial strategy, is due to begin
his new role on Feb 1. He will also be on the board of De Beers.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Myles Neligan)