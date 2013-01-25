* Copper up 2 percent year-on-year
* Kumba Iron Ore output down 19 percent due to Sishen strike
* No update provided on Minas Rio
LONDON, Jan 25 Copper and coal provided relative
bright spots for Anglo American on Friday, as the mining
group reported quarterly production badly dented by the strikes
that battered South Africa's mining industry last year.
Copper - where it continued to suffer the impact of troubles
at its Chilean Collahuasi mine - posted a better than expected
rise to 172,900 tonnes, up 2 percent year-on-year, while coal
production climbed across the board, broadly in line with
forecasts.
There was, as expected, worse news for Anglo's South African
units, which have been badly hit by labour unrest there and will
be a top priority for incoming chief executive Mark Cutifani.
Iron ore, which was the largest contributor to Anglo's
profit in 2011, saw production tumble 19 percent, with the
group's South African Kumba Iron Ore unit producing a
total of 9 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient. Strikes
at Kumba's key Sishen mine cost it 5 million tonnes.
In platinum, Anglo is battling labour troubles but also
margins squeezed by costs and low prices. The keenly watched
unit saw production fall 29 percent. Two months of labour unrest
last year cost it 272,590 ounces of platinum production.
Anglo has unveiled plans to tackle losses at its platinum
arm, slashing jobs and mothballing mines. It is currently in
consultation with governments and unions.
Friday's numbers illustrate the size of the challenge ahead
for new arrival Cutifani, who will be tasked with radically
improving the company's lagging share performance, after
outgoing boss Cynthia Carroll left under pressure from
shareholders over poor returns.
One key item on his list will be flagship iron ore project
Minas Rio in Brazil, but the company did not provide updated
details on development costs, expected to exceed $8 billion, or
timing. The project - a bruising top-of-the-market deal that
contributed to Carroll's fall from grace - has been hit by
delays and cost overruns and its value is expected to be written
down before Anglo's 2012 results are released in February.
Another top item on Cutifani's to-do list will be improving
operational performance in copper, a key contributor to Anglo's
bottom line that has suffered from declining grades and the
underperformance of Collahuasi, the mine it controls with
Xstrata.
Collahuasi was hit by work stoppages, heavy rains and fatal
accidents last year, prompting Anglo, Xstrata and Japanese
partner Mitsui to step in. Production there down 36 percent
year-on-year but up 17 percent on the third quarter.
Diamond production rose by 24 percent, as the group resumed
operations at its Jwaneng mine, while nickel fell by a quarter
after losing its Loma de Niquel concessions in Venezuela.