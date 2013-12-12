* Sees benefit of overhaul flowing through in 2015, 2016

* Confirms budget, timing for Minas Rio operation

* No sales yet but promises internal "war for capital"

* Will revisit plans for Quellaveco mine in Peru

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, Dec 12 Anglo American warned investors on Thursday that while its turnaround effort was "not complex", it would take years, with no major asset sale in the short term and headwinds ahead.

Expectations have been high since Mark Cutifani, the Australian former boss of bullion miner AngloGold, took the helm at underperforming Anglo American earlier this year - one of a new generation of mine bosses who replaced predecessors ousted for the excesses of the boom years.

In July, he branded Anglo's performance to date as "unacceptably poor", with only 11 percent of operations consistently meeting targets.

But he disappointed any lingering hopes of a dramatic announcement on Thursday, a day of presentations intended to flesh out the group's strategy and its path to ambitious 2016 targets. He warned that even the "half a dozen" assets earmarked for potential sale would be improved before a decision is made.

"It is basic stuff. It can be delivered," he said of the company's blueprint to boost performance, a mostly operational plan to improve the company's key mines.

The overhaul plan, devised by one-time mining engineer Cutifani and his team, has focused first on key mines like its Sishen iron ore operation in South Africa, where production has disappointed, and the Mogalakwena open-pit platinum mine.

Thirteen of Anglo's assets contribute three-quarters of operating profit.

Ultimately, the group aims to turn around what Anglo said was the underperforming majority of 90 or so assets it had reviewed. But benefits from the changes - for example, the way it is mining Sishen - are expected to flow through largely in 2015 and 2016, Cutifani said.

Analysts and investors have long speculated on the future of Anglo's assets under Cutifani, including options for its troubled Anglo American Platinum unit in South Africa, struggling with restive unions as it cuts back production, and a majority stake in diamond miner De Beers.

Anglo could sell assets in three to four years, Cutifani said, but there is no plan to exit holdings like platinum or diamonds in the short term - or even rush into a partnership at its $8.8 billion Minas Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.

"What we won't do is go out there and sell assets for the sake of selling them," Cutifani said.

But he warned there would be an internal "war for capital".

"We will be much more aggressive in getting rid of assets that don't make it. We have to brutal, we have to be tough."

TARGETING RETURNS

Anglo said in July it would target a $3.5 billion annual boost to profits that would raise its return on capital employed (ROCE) - a measure of the efficiency and profitability of a company's capital investments - to 15 percent by 2016, up from 9 percent in 2012, as the industry as a whole saw returns dive when demand began to cool.

Cutifani said Anglo's key target was calculated without including asset sales.

Instead, the necessary lift to hit what he said was a "starting" level of 15 percent ROCE would come from new projects like Minas Rio, operational improvements and a push to get more from its marketing arrangements.

Anglo, the smallest of the leading diversified miners, has long lagged its peers in returns and share performance. In the past two years alone it has been hit by labour troubles in South Africa, operational hiccups at copper mines and multibillion-dollar cost overruns in Brazil.

Some analysts had expected a change to targets for the troubled Minas Rio on Thursday. Anglo, blaming higher costs including labour and energy, raised the unit cost by $3 per tonne to $33-$35 per tonne, but confirmed both the planned overall spending cost - $8.8 billion - and the target of putting the first ore on ships at the end of next year.

Cutifani said progress at Minas Rio, with only 3 operating licenses pending, meant the group was "playing hard to get" in talks with potential partners, though it remained open to selling a minority stake in the operation.

In its pipeline of projects, where Anglo has vowed to make cuts to the cost of keeping options alive, the miner said it was reviewing its Quellaveco copper project in Peru, which had been due to come before the board for approval this year.

That board decision is now delayed until 2015.

Anglo shares ended the day down 1.4 percent, in line with the sector.