LONDON, March 28 Global miner Anglo American , under pressure to rein in its spending after posting a loss in 2012, abandoned a $555 million deal to buy a coal project in Mozambique.

The company said on Thursday that conditions attached to the deal for the Revuboe metallurgical coal project had not been met and it had decided not to proceed with the transaction.

Anglo, which has long coveted an asset in Mozambique, said it still aimed to build up a position in the East African country's coal region despite pulling the deal.

Mozambique is expected to become a key source of sought-after premium, hard coking coal, used in steelmaking.

The Revuboe deal was announced last July, since when Anglo American has promised shareholders caution in future spending after it wrote $4 billion off the value of a flagship project in Brazil and posted its first net loss for a decade.

The pulling of the deal is likely to be one of outgoing Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll's final acts. She is being replaced by AngloGold Ashanti's Australian boss Mark Cutifani on April 3.