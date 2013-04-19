LONDON, April 19 Miner Anglo American posted slightly higher copper and iron ore production in the first quarter of 2013, as it rebounded from a damaging strike at its South African Kumba Iron Ore unit last year.

Copper ticked one percent higher to 170,400 tonnes, above expectations, as output from its Los Bronces mine offset lower production at Collahuasi in Chile.

Iron ore output totalled 10.3 million tonnes, up 2 percent but slightly lower than some analysts had forecast. The unit had saw 2012 production hit by strike action, but still accounted for almost half the group's annual profit.

In platinum, where Anglo is planning to slash jobs and mothball mines to bring the unit back to profit, equivalent refined platinum production dipped 2 percent to 583,000 ounces, largely due to intermittent strikes.

Anglo American Platinum is in consultation with the government and unions, locked in talks that were extended last month.

Later on Friday, Anglo has its annual general meeting, the first under new chief executive Mark Cutifani.