LONDON Dec 12 Global mining company Anglo American said on Thursday it expected "headwinds" to continue in 2014 as it begins an overhaul of the business, with benefits of improved performance coming through in 2015 and 2016.

At the end of July, less than four months after taking the helm, chief executive Mark Cutifani said Anglo would target a return on capital employed - a measure of the value a company gets out of its assets - of more than 15 percent by 2016.

"We have identified approximately 85 percent of the incremental EBIT (operating profit) necessary to achieve the level of return we expect from the business and we are working on the areas where we see additional potential," Cutifani said in a statement ahead of presentations to analysts.

Anglo, the smallest of the leading diversified miners, has long lagged behind its peers. In the past two years alone it has been hit by labour troubles in South Africa, operational hiccups at key copper mines and multibillion-dollar cost overruns in Brazil.

Expectations have been high for Cutifani, who was credited with significant changes, operational nous and political acumen during his time in charge of South African bullion miner AngloGold.