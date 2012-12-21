Dec 21 Global miner Anglo American said an injunction on installing an electricity transmission line at its Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil has been removed, clearing away the final hurdle for the project.

A Brazilian court removed two injunctions in September, letting the company restart construction at the mine, which has a capacity of 26.5 million tonnes per year.

The removal of the final injunction on Friday will allow the company to install a 90 km (55 mile) electricity transmission line.

The project has faced a series of delays since it was bought for $5.5 billion from Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's MMX Mineracao e Metais in 2008.

The company raised the estimated cost of the Minas Rio project last month, telling investors it was unlikely to cost less than $8 billion.