Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
SANTIAGO Nov 16 Anglo American said on Wednesday it was suspending all operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in central Chile after protesters seized installations at the mine earlier in the day.
Anglo American said in a statement that it had made the decision because "the conditions were not present to guarantee the safety of the workers or operate under the necessary standards."
The company said it was implementing an evacuation plan for the 1,500 workers at Los Bronces. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB