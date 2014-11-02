(Adds X2 declines to comment)
LONDON Nov 2 Mick Davis, the former boss of
miner Xstrata, has made an offer for Anglo American
assets including copper mines in Chile, Brazilian nickel
mines and some coal operations, the Sunday Times reported
without citing sources.
Davis, who led Xstrata until its takeover by Glencore, has
built up a war chest of up to $4.8 billion to build his new
venture, X2 Resources, into a mid-sized diversified mining and
metals company.
Anglo American's Chief Executive, Mark Cutifani, aims to
turn around the miner with technical improvements and a plan to
sell some under-performing assets. A report last month said he
wanted to sell some copper mines in Chile by the end of the
year.
The Sunday Times said Davis was thought to have tabled a
proposal that included the copper mines as well as other
operations.
Davis, whose deal-making at the helm of Xstrata transformed
the sector, set up X2 months after leaving following the
acquisition by Glencore last year.
Both Anglo American and X2 declined to comment.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jane Baird and John
Stonestreet)