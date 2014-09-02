LONDON, Sept 2 Shares in global miner Anglo
American rose almost 3 percent on Tuesday after Dow
Jones reported that the company chief executive said he was open
to a takeover approach.
Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani has flagged cost-cutting
measures and asset sales to turn around the smallest of the
leading diversified miners, shares of which have lagged those of
its peers for years, but it remains a potential takeover target
for its bigger rivals.
"Our job is to do a good job with the business, and at the
end of the day, if somebody sees value, then there's a
conversation to be had ... I'm not anti. I'm very open. I'm not
scared by it," Cutifani was quoted as saying by Dow Jones.
However, he added that such a deal is "not what we're
setting this business up for".
Former Anglo chief executive Cynthia Carroll rejected a 2013
approach by Xstrata, which was taken over by miner and
commodities trader Glencore last year, since when there
has been repeated speculation about a possible Glencore bid.
Anglo American shares rose almost 3 percent to a session
high of 15.89 pounds before easing to 15.61 pounds by 1611 GMT.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Goodman)