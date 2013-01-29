LONDON Jan 29 Anglo American said on
Tuesday it would take a $4 billion writedown on its Minas-Rio
iron ore project in Brazil after having to increase its spending
on the project.
"Following its November 2012 guidance and the completion of
the review, capital expenditure for the Minas-Rio project is
projected to increase to $8.8 billion," the company said in a
statement.
"On the basis of the revised capital expenditure
requirements and its assessment of the full potential of phase
one of the project...Anglo American will record an impairment
charge of $4.0 billion at 31 December 2012 on a post-tax basis,"
it said.