By Silvia Antonioli
| LONDON, Sept 8
LONDON, Sept 8 Global miner Anglo American
has appointed David Trotter, the former strategic
marketing manager at trading house Cargill, as its new
head of iron ore sales, the company said on Monday.
Trotter, who has also worked at Anglo's rival miners
Fortescue, Cliff Natural Resources and BHP
Billiton in the past, will take on the role of
head of iron ore sales, based in Singapore, on Oct. 27,
AngloAmerican confirmed.
Under Chief Executive Mark Cutifani, Anglo has been making a
series of changes within its commercial division, hoping to
boost the division's earnings by $400 million by 2016.
As part of this effort Anglo has reorganised its sales teams
around the world into two main hubs: London and Singapore. It
has also reviewed some long-standing sale contracts agreed under
previous management and has set up a shipping desk to have
better control of its logistics.
The group is also trading some third-party materials, to
make sure every vessel is filled and utilised more efficiently.
Iron ore is the largest contributor to Anglo's earnings.
The role Trotter is taking on had been vacant for a long
time since the departure of Daniel Taylor, according to a source
close to the situation. Trotter will report to Anglo's head of
iron ore marketing and logistics Timo Smit.
"I think Anglo wants to create a stronger commercial
division to better compete with the likes of Glencore and other
traders," said a second source close to the situation.
Trotter's appointment comes after a shake-up of Anglo's iron
ore commercial team which has seen among other changes, the
appointment of Dave Tan as regional head of sales for Taiwan,
India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Michael Geng as head of sales
into China, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)