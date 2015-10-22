JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 Mining group Anglo American
said on Thursday it was postponing major project
investment decisions at its platinum unit until at least 2017
and had cut diamond production in the face of soft demand.
In its production report for the three months to the end of
September, the company said Anglo American Platinum's
output rose 14 percent to 614,300 ounces compared with 541,000
ounces in the same period last year, when many of its mines were
rebooting after a five-month strike.
The decision to defer any major project plans for platinum
until at least 2017 comes after the company reached an agreement
to sell its labour-intensive South African assets to Sibanye
Gold and as the white metal's price trades near
seven-year lows.
Anglo American, like its peers, is grappling with sliding
commodity prices across the board, and exploration and
evaluation spend for the quarter was down 34 percent to $70
million.
"Diamond production decreased by 27 percent to 6.0 million
carats, following the decision to reduce production to better
reflect current trading conditions," the company said.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Holmes)