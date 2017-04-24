LONDON, April 24 Anglo American on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in overall production for the first quarter of 2017 compared with 2016, but copper output fell 3 percent due to poorer grades and a temporary suspension at the El Soldado mine in Chile.

Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said the ramp up of new production had delivered "a strong operational performance".

Copper fell by 3 percent as a good performance at the Collahuasi mine was offset by expected lower grades and increased ore hardness at Los Bronces, and the halting of mining operations at El Soldado. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Sanjeeban Sarkar, editing by Louise Heavens)