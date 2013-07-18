LONDON, July 18 Global miner Anglo American
posted a better than expected 14 percent rise in copper
production in the second quarter, a bright spot in an otherwise
tough quarter for the group which saw key earner iron ore dip.
The miner said iron ore production from its Kumba Iron Ore
unit fell 1 percent to 11.3 million tonnes - against
expectations of a small increase - as its Sishen mine continues
to recover from the impact of a crippling strike at the end of
2012.
Platinum, a unit whose troubles have been a focus for Anglo
and its investors, saw production edge 2 percent higher to
594,000 ounces.
Anglo's new chief executive Mark Cutifani is expected to
update the market next week on his strategic vision for the
group after a review set to take in trouble areas like platinum
and Brazilian iron ore. Anglo reports half-year earnings on July
26.