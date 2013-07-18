LONDON, July 18 Global miner Anglo American posted a better than expected 14 percent rise in copper production in the second quarter, a bright spot in an otherwise tough quarter for the group which saw key earner iron ore dip.

The miner said iron ore production from its Kumba Iron Ore unit fell 1 percent to 11.3 million tonnes - against expectations of a small increase - as its Sishen mine continues to recover from the impact of a crippling strike at the end of 2012.

Platinum, a unit whose troubles have been a focus for Anglo and its investors, saw production edge 2 percent higher to 594,000 ounces.

Anglo's new chief executive Mark Cutifani is expected to update the market next week on his strategic vision for the group after a review set to take in trouble areas like platinum and Brazilian iron ore. Anglo reports half-year earnings on July 26.