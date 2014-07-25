* Return on capital employed falls to 10 pct from 11 pct
* Minas Rio iron ore project 95 pct complete
* Lonmin interested in buying Amplats' stake in Pandora JV
* More assets earmarked for potential sale
* Cuts 2014 capex guidance by $500 mln
(Adds Amplats ceo quotes, capex detail, De Beers)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, July 25 Anglo American's chief
executive remains confident that he can deliver the company's
promised improvement of the business in the next two years
despite weak commodity prices.
Shares in Anglo, the smallest of the leading diversified
miners, have lagged those of its peers for years, but CEO Mark
Cutifani vowed to turn the business around by cutting costs and
selling underperforming assets.
The miner is aiming to boost its return on capital employed
(ROCE) - a measure of the value a company gets out of its assets
- to at least 15 percent by 2016, from 11 percent last year.
On Friday, however, the company said that ROCE had fallen by
one percentage point to 10 percent, under pressure from lower
prices for some of the products it mines, particularly iron ore,
its biggest earner, and from a five-month strike in South Africa
that cut its platinum output by 40 percent.
"This was never going to be a linear improvement," Cutifani
said. "I am actually more confident today about hitting our
target in 2016 than I was 12 months ago, given the underlying
operating performance and the potential we see."
Cutifani reiterated that Anglo could divest some
underperforming businesses but declined to specify which
operations are being considered.
Anglo has already agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in
building materials supplier Lafarge Tarmac for $1.5
billion and its platinum subsidiary Anglo American Platinum
(Amplats) announced this week that it intended to sell
six platinum assets in South Africa.
Platinum producer Lonmin said on Friday that it
might buy out Amplats from their Pandora platinum joint venture,
while South African bullion miner Sibanye Gold has also
said it would consider buying mines from Amplats.
"We had various expressions of interest, from those who have
money and those don't have money," Amplats Chief Executive Chris
Griffith said. "If we do (sell) it next year that's a good
outcome, and if we don't do it next year it is a very credible
option to list in South Africa."
KEEP OR SELL?
Other assets have also been earmarked for potential sale to
support Anglo's long-term debt target of $10-12 billion,
compared with $11.5 billion at the end of June.
A final decision on those assets has yet to be made,
Cutifani said, though analysts suggested that Anglo may end up
selling its nickel assets as well as some underperforming coal,
manganese and copper mines.
"Further divestments will be welcome, but investors will now
want to see which assets specifically will be up for sale and
how quickly these can be achieved," Nomura analysts said in a
note.
Part of Anglo's strategy to boost return on capital involves
delivery of its $8.8 billion Brazilian iron ore project Minas
Rio, which Anglo said is now 95 percent complete and on track
for iron exports by the end of the year.
After delays and cost overruns, Minas Rio is now expected to
deliver 11-14 million tonnes of iron ore next year and about
double that figure in 2016.
Anglo's first-half underlying operating profit fell 10
percent to $2.9 billion, in line with analyst forecasts, while
underlying earnings per share (EPS) rose 2 percent to $1,
compared with an average analysts' forecast of $0.93.
Lower commodity prices hit underlying profit by $1 billion
and the platinum strike cost Anglo a further $385 million.
Among the various divisions, Anglo's diamond subsidiary De
Beers, which contributed about a sixth of the group's earnings
last year, performed particularly well.
Its ROCE rose to 11 percent from 8 percent last year.
A note from Citi analysts said there were no major negatives
for Anglo American, adding: "Anglo reiterated that it is
continuing on the path of delivering rationalisation, growth
projects and operational efficiency, and there didn't appear to
be anything in the results that suggested otherwise.
"However, in our view, it is still a long road ahead for the
company."
Showing growing control its balance sheet, Anglo reduced its
expected capital expenditure for this year to $6.5-7.0 billion
from previous guidance of $7.0-7.5 billion.
Anglo shares have gained almost 20 percent this year,
outpacing an 11 percent rise in the UK-listed mining sector
, buoyed by investor confidence in Cutifani's revamp
strategy.
The shares were up about 3 percent by 1325 GMT,
outperforming a 0.7 percent rise for the mining sector.
(Editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)