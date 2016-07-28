LONDON, July 28 Miner Anglo American cut its net debt to $11.7 billion by the end of June from $12.9 billion at the end of December, it said on Thursday.

The miner has previously said it is seeking to sell $3 billion to $4 billion of assets in 2016, including its iron ore, coal and nickel units. So far it has agreed asset sales worth $1.5 billion.

"The decisive actions we have taken to strengthen the balance sheet put us well on track to achieve our net debt target of less than $10 billion at the end of 2016," Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said in an interim results statement. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Mamidipudi Soumithri; editing by Susan Thomas)