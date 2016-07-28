PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1
LONDON, July 28 Miner Anglo American cut its net debt to $11.7 billion by the end of June from $12.9 billion at the end of December, it said on Thursday.
The miner has previously said it is seeking to sell $3 billion to $4 billion of assets in 2016, including its iron ore, coal and nickel units. So far it has agreed asset sales worth $1.5 billion.
"The decisive actions we have taken to strengthen the balance sheet put us well on track to achieve our net debt target of less than $10 billion at the end of 2016," Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said in an interim results statement. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Mamidipudi Soumithri; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 The European Union clinched a preliminary deal on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers call, send texts or surf the web abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June, the European Commission's digital chief said on Twitter.