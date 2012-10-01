BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
LONDON Oct 1 Anglo American PLC : * Anglo American update re. platinum * Anglo American platinum is aware of increased tensions in the rustenburg area
over the weekend * Continuing to engage with authorities to provide increased level of security
in the affected areas * Employee attendance rate at the company's rustenburg mining operations
remains below 20 percent * Employees on strike have been informed to be present at disciplinary hearings
to take place tomorrow * Will be left with no alternative but to dismiss all employees who do not
present themselves
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.
Feb 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production :