LONDON Oct 25 Anglo American PLC :
* Kumba iron ore production increased by 14% to a record 12.5
million tonnes
* Copper production(1) increased by 12% to 157,300 tonnes
* Refined platinum production of 649,000 ounces was flat
* Platinum production and costs were adversely impacted by
illegal industrial
action
* Anglo - South African strikes caused production loss of
42,000 ounces of
equivalent refined platinum in the quarter
* Diamond production decreased by 31% to 6.4 million carats
* Export metallurgical coal production increased by 12% to 4.5
million tonnes
* At 24 October, sishen mine had lost approximately 2.2 mt of
finished product
from the strike
* Anglo targets first ore on ship from minas rio to be
delivered in H2 2014
* Planned total capital expenditure for platinum in 2012 has
been reduced
further to R6.5 billion