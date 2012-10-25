LONDON Oct 25 Anglo American PLC : * Kumba iron ore production increased by 14% to a record 12.5 million tonnes * Copper production(1) increased by 12% to 157,300 tonnes * Refined platinum production of 649,000 ounces was flat * Platinum production and costs were adversely impacted by illegal industrial

action * Anglo - South African strikes caused production loss of 42,000 ounces of

equivalent refined platinum in the quarter * Diamond production decreased by 31% to 6.4 million carats * Export metallurgical coal production increased by 12% to 4.5 million tonnes * At 24 October, sishen mine had lost approximately 2.2 mt of finished product

from the strike * Anglo targets first ore on ship from minas rio to be delivered in H2 2014 * Planned total capital expenditure for platinum in 2012 has been reduced

further to R6.5 billion