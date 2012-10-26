UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
LONDON Oct 26 Anglo American PLC : * Chairman says "will not be rushed" in global search for replacement for
carroll * Chairman says always listens to investors but carroll departure was her own
decision * CEO says aiming to deliver key messages on platinum by the end of the year * Chairman says "we couldn't afford mick Davis"
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).