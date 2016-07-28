MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
LONDON, July 28 Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani said technology innovations can enable the industry to carry on reducing costs, following aggressive reductions already achieved in the price of extracting resources.
"I am not of the view that industry has hit a wall in cost improvement," Cutifani told an analyst call, adding there would be more "step changes in costs". (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri and Barbara Lewis)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.