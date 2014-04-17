April 17 Anglo American Platinum Ltd
and Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd :
* Platinum producers table settlement offer to AMCU
* Proposed increases will ensure that the minimum cash
remuneration for entry level underground employees will rise to
R12,500 per month by July 2017
* The cash remuneration for the employees would rise between
7.5 pct and 10 pct across the various bands of employees, with
relevant allowances rising in line with inflation.
* By implementing these increases by July 2017, the cost to
company for the lowest paid underground employee would be in
excess of R17,500 per month
* The company notes that it can ill afford the revised
settlement offer, which represents an increase from the 7.5% to
9 pct CCMA offer, and the 7.5 pct to 8,5 pct offer made prior to
the commencement of the strike
* Labour costs account for approximately 55 pct to 60 pct of
annual production costs and unsustainable increases in these
costs will be catastrophic to the future viability of the
industry
* Settlement offer has been made in the interests of
bringing an end to the debilitating 12-week strike that has
crippled the platinum sector
* Principle of 'no work, no pay' applies for the duration of
the strike.
* Anglo american platinum says has to date has lost
approximately 225,373 ounces platinum in the 12-week strike,
equivalent to revenue of around r 5.8 billion
* Impala says has to date lost approximately 180,000 ounces
of platinum in the 12-week strike, equivalent to revenue of
around R4.0 billion, while employees have forfeited wages of
some R1.4 billion.
