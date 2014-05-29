May 29 Anglo American Platinum :

* Notes that AMCU negotiator has informed Cape Town press club that platinum mining companies 'might be guilty of tax & wage evasion'

* These allegations in strongest possible terms and views inflammatory and unsubstantiated allegations in a very serious light

* All taxation activities are subject to careful assessment by external auditors as well as country's tax authorities

* Reserve right to take appropriate legal measures if malicious and unsubstantiated accusations by AMCU & their advisors continue