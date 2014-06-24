June 24 Anglo American Platinum :

* Signed a 3-year wage agreement with association of mineworkers and construction union

* Furthermore, it has been agreed that no strikes will be undertaken, related to any of items covered by wage agreement, for three year duration of agreement

* Expected that steady state production will be achieved in Q4 2014

* Agreement expected to increase total labour cost-to-company by 10.5 pct in year 1, 7.7 pct in year 2 and 7.1 pct in year 3 or 8.4 pct on average over 3 year period

* Anglo american platinum is simultaneously evaluating sustainability of all its platinum operations in order to ensure business continues to remain viable.