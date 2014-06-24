UPDATE 2-UK's Sainsbury's warns higher cost prices making life harder
* Argos like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct (Adds comments by CEO, analyst; share price reaction)
June 24 Anglo American Platinum :
* Signed a 3-year wage agreement with association of mineworkers and construction union
* Furthermore, it has been agreed that no strikes will be undertaken, related to any of items covered by wage agreement, for three year duration of agreement
* Expected that steady state production will be achieved in Q4 2014
* Agreement expected to increase total labour cost-to-company by 10.5 pct in year 1, 7.7 pct in year 2 and 7.1 pct in year 3 or 8.4 pct on average over 3 year period
* Anglo american platinum is simultaneously evaluating sustainability of all its platinum operations in order to ensure business continues to remain viable. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argos like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct (Adds comments by CEO, analyst; share price reaction)
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures