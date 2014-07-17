July 17 Anglo American Platinum Ltd :

* Total equivalent refined platinum production decreased by 40 pct to 358 koz, primarily due to industrial action

* Total platinum ounces lost due to industrial action for Q2 was 239 koz

* Q2 production was 43.7 koz less due to consolidation of mine at Rustenburg and Union as part of restructuring during 2013

* Q2 refined platinum production decreased by 28 pct to 421 koz

* Processing operations were not affected by industrial action and refined platinum production remained in line with Q2 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: