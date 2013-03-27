JOHANNESBURG, March 27 Anglo American Platinum Ltd
:
* Amplats says to acquire, mining assets from from
Atlatsa for R1.7
billion
* Amplats says will subscribe for 125 million new
common shares in
Atlatsa for an aggregate price of R750 million
* Amplats says atlatsa's remaining debt owing to Anglo
American
Platinum will be approximately R830 million
* Says will provide Atlatsa with an additional debt facility of
approximately
R720 million
* Amplats says bokoni will be expanded to increase its mining
operations from
100,000 tonnes per month to 160,000 tonnes per month
* Amplats to sell 115,8 million Atlatsa common shares
to Atlatsa
Holdings for R463 million