JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South Africa's Anglo
American Platinum (Amplats) said on Wednesday it would
acquire two mining assets and inject capital into Atlatsa
Resources as part of a 3.5 billion rand ($380 million)
restructuring of the debt-laden miner.
Atlatsa, a platinum miner 26 percent owned by Amplats, will
sell two assets - the eastern section of the Ga-Phasha project
and the Boikgantsho project - to Amplats for 1.7 billion rand.
It will also sell 125 million new shares for 750 million
rand to Amplats.
The proceeds from both deals will be used to reduce Atlatsa
debt owed to Amplats by 75 percent.
Amplats will also provide a new loan of 720 million rand to
the company and a working capital facility of 90 million rand.
In order to simplify Atlatsa's capital structure, which
currently includes preference shares, Amplats will sell some of
its stake in Atlatsa back to the company, reducing its share
holding to 22.6 percent.
Shares of Amplats, a unit of global miner Anglo American,
fell nearly 4 percent.