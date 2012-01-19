(Adds background, quotes)

JOHANNESBURG, JAN 19 - Shares of Anglo American Platinum tumbled 4 percent on Thursday after the world's top platinum producer said 2011 earnings likely fell by about a third, hit by costs linked to a black empowerment deal.

South African miners have government-mandated targets to be at least 26 percent black-owned by 2014 as part of a policy to rectify racial disparities left over from apartheid.

Amplats said late last year it planned a 3.5 billion rand ($440 million) development deal to give a 2.33 percent stake to communities where it operates.

That deal will result in a one-time accounting charge of around 1 billion rand, which will help shave 24 to 34 percent from its 2011 headline earnings per share, the miner said in a statement on Thursday.

Headline EPS, which excludes certain items, is the main measure of profit in South Africa.

The company also said earnings were adversely affected by the high number of safety stoppages resulting in lower production, as well as higher costs, particularly for labour and electricity.

The platinum price fell 21 percent in 2011 and producers in South Africa, which has around 80 percent of known global reserves, are also grappling with safety issues and soaring labour and power costs.

Amplats' shares lost 23 percent in 2011, making them the third-worst performing share on South Africa's benchmark Top 40 index. At 0800 GMT its shares were 4 percent lower at 545.00 rand, underperforming the Top 40, which was 0.12 percent down. (Writing by Ed Stoddard, editing by David Dolan)