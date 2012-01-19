(Adds background, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, JAN 19 - Shares of Anglo American
Platinum tumbled 4 percent on Thursday after the
world's top platinum producer said 2011 earnings likely fell by
about a third, hit by costs linked to a black empowerment deal.
South African miners have government-mandated targets to be
at least 26 percent black-owned by 2014 as part of a policy to
rectify racial disparities left over from apartheid.
Amplats said late last year it planned a 3.5 billion rand
($440 million) development deal to give a 2.33 percent stake to
communities where it operates.
That deal will result in a one-time accounting charge of
around 1 billion rand, which will help shave 24 to 34 percent
from its 2011 headline earnings per share, the miner said in a
statement on Thursday.
Headline EPS, which excludes certain items, is the main
measure of profit in South Africa.
The company also said earnings were adversely affected by
the high number of safety stoppages resulting in lower
production, as well as higher costs, particularly for labour and
electricity.
The platinum price fell 21 percent in 2011 and producers in
South Africa, which has around 80 percent of known global
reserves, are also grappling with safety issues and soaring
labour and power costs.
Amplats' shares lost 23 percent in 2011, making them the
third-worst performing share on South Africa's benchmark Top 40
index. At 0800 GMT its shares were 4 percent lower at
545.00 rand, underperforming the Top 40, which was 0.12 percent
down.
(Writing by Ed Stoddard, editing by David Dolan)