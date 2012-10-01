JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 South African platinum
producer Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said on
Monday it would fire all strikers who did not attend
disciplinary hearings the following day after only 20 percent of
staff showed up for work at its Rustenburg mines.
The world's top producer of the white metal and a unit of
global mining group Anglo American would begin
disciplinary action against illegal strikers on Tuesday, it
said.
"The company will also be left with no alternative but to
dismiss, in their absence, all employees who do not present
themselves," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)