JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 South African platinum producer Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said on Monday it would fire all strikers who did not attend disciplinary hearings the following day after only 20 percent of staff showed up for work at its Rustenburg mines.

The world's top producer of the white metal and a unit of global mining group Anglo American would begin disciplinary action against illegal strikers on Tuesday, it said.

"The company will also be left with no alternative but to dismiss, in their absence, all employees who do not present themselves," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)