JOHANNESBURG, July 12 South Africa's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) sees first-half profit down as much as 70 percent on an inventory gain in the previous period and lower metal prices, the company said on Tuesday.

* H1 Headline earnings per share (HEPS) to slide to by 50-70 percent to 285-470 cents compared to prior year.

* Amplats is in the process of selling its labour intensive Rustenburg mines to Sibanye Gold.

* The company made HEPS of 945 cents in the same period last year. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard)