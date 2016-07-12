JOHANNESBURG, July 12 South Africa's Anglo
American Platinum (Amplats) sees first-half profit down
as much as 70 percent on an inventory gain in the previous
period and lower metal prices, the company said on Tuesday.
* H1 Headline earnings per share (HEPS) to slide to by 50-70
percent to 285-470 cents compared to prior year.
* Amplats is in the process of selling its labour intensive
Rustenburg mines to Sibanye Gold.
* The company made HEPS of 945 cents in the same period last
year.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard)