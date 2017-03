LONDON, July 8 Anglo Asian Mining PLC : * Gedabek's gold production which remains on track to meet 60,000 ounces for

the year ending 31 December 2013 * Signed a new sales contract with seagate minerals and metals inc for 750 wmt

of copper * Copper contract sales will significantly contribute to gedabek's cash costs

bottom line * Sees lowered operational cash cost of US$450-US$500 per ounce of gold by the

end of 2013.