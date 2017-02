JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 AngloGold Ashanti said on Thursday that rail operations at its Moab Khotsong Mine in South Africa were halted after a locomotive driver was killed in an accident.

"All tramming operations have been halted in order to carry out a full audit on all self-propelled track bound machinery," the company, Africa's largest gold miner, said in a statement.

