JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 AngloGold Ashanti could sell assets to help reduce debt after a shareholder revolt forced it to pull the plug on its plans for a new London-listed company and a $2.1 billion rights issue, its chief executive said on Monday.

"Asset sales are on the cards. We will look at all options," Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said in response to a question about the issue on a conference call from Denver, where he is attending an industry meeting. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)