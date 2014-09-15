JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 South Africa-based AngloGold Ashanti has pulled the plug on its plan to spin off its global operations into a new London-listed company and seek a $2.1 billion rights issue after meeting resistance from shareholders, it said on Monday.

"A number of shareholders have expressed concerns about certain aspects of the proposed transactions," it said in a statement. "AngloGold Ashanti has, therefore, decided not to proceed with the restructuring and capital raising." (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)