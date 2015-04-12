NEW YORK, April 12 Africa's top gold mining company AngloGold Ashanti is entering second-round talks with two potential partners or buyers for its Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) mine in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Newmont Mining Corp and Canada's Kinross Gold Corp are discussing a deal with AngloGold for part or all of Cripple Creek, the paper said. At least two other Canadian mining companies Iamgold Corp and Goldcorp Inc are also interested in acquiring all or part of the mine, the paper reported.

AngloGold has said it wants to reduce debt and that the sale of a stake in the U.S. mine and two others in Mali are part of an "objective to simplify and improve the overall quality of its portfolio".

CC&V is a surface mining operation in Colorado that generated 211,000 ounces of bullion last year. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Christian Plumb)