NEW YORK, April 12 Africa's top gold mining
company AngloGold Ashanti is entering second-round
talks with two potential partners or buyers for its Cripple
Creek & Victor (CC&V) mine in the United States, the Financial
Times reported on Sunday.
Newmont Mining Corp and Canada's Kinross Gold Corp
are discussing a deal with AngloGold for part or all of
Cripple Creek, the paper said. At least two other Canadian
mining companies Iamgold Corp and Goldcorp Inc
are also interested in acquiring all or part of the mine, the
paper reported.
AngloGold has said it wants to reduce debt and that the sale
of a stake in the U.S. mine and two others in Mali are part of
an "objective to simplify and improve the overall quality of its
portfolio".
CC&V is a surface mining operation in Colorado that
generated 211,000 ounces of bullion last year.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Christian Plumb)