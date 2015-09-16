JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 Africa's biggest gold
producer AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday it has
signed a deal with Randgold Resources to develop and
mechanise its Obuasi mine in Ghana.
Randgold will lead and fund a development plan to rebuild
the mine which is expected to take around four months, AngloGold
said in a statement.
"This is a necessary step ahead of the envisaged
transformation of the mine into a modern, mechanised operation,"
the company said.
In November AngloGold stopped production and cut jobs at
Obuasi, which holds 5 million ounces of gold reserves.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)