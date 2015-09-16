JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 Africa's biggest gold producer AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday it has signed a deal with Randgold Resources to develop and mechanise its Obuasi mine in Ghana.

Randgold will lead and fund a development plan to rebuild the mine which is expected to take around four months, AngloGold said in a statement.

"This is a necessary step ahead of the envisaged transformation of the mine into a modern, mechanised operation," the company said.

In November AngloGold stopped production and cut jobs at Obuasi, which holds 5 million ounces of gold reserves. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)