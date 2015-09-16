(Adds CEO quotes, capex projection, details)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 Africa's biggest gold
producer AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday it has
signed a deal with Randgold Resources to jointly
redevelop its aging Obuasi mine in Ghana.
Randgold said the joint venture would not spend more than $1
billion on the redevelopment.
AngloGold stopped production in November and cut jobs at
Obuasi, which holds about 5 million ounces of gold reserves but
has not made a profit in a decade.
AngloGold's Chief Executive, Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan,
said on a conference call that it was difficult for a single
company to bear the cost of redeveloping a mine in a low price
environment.
The price of spot gold has fallen almost 20 percent
from its 2014 peaks, to just above $1,000 an ounce, forcing
companies to sell mines, cut spending and shed jobs.
"When capital is constrained for mining, sharing the cost of
capital is perhaps the most prudent way to go," Venkat said.
AngloGold jointly owns two mines with Randgold in Mali and
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Randgold's Chief Executive, Mark Bristow, said a team from
their Kibali mine in DRC would arrive in Ghana on Thursday to
begin work on Obuasi.
