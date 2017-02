JOHANNESBURG Feb 15 World gold prices could "easily poke through $2,000" an ounce this year, AngloGold Ashanti chief executive Mark Cutifani said on Wednesday.

In a conference call with reporters after the release of fourth quarter earnings, which fell far below expectations, Cutifani said he saw the price of bullion averaging $1,700-$1,850 throughout 2012.

