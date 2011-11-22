JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 AngloGold Ashanti
, the world's third-largest gold producer, said on
Tuesday it expects capital expenditure to double to $1.5 billion
dollars by 2013.
The company said in a presentation on its website that it
then saw capex falling back to 2011 levels by 2015 as some of
its projects come on stream.
Long-term and large capex outlays will include an estimated
$3.4 billion for the company's massive La Colosa project in
Colombia, which authorities have said could threaten farming and
human populations because of the water resources required.
The presentation forecast that project it would not reach
full production before late 2019.
For the group's continental African operations, which
include Mali, Ghana and Tanzania, the South African-based miner
said it saw output rising significantly to 2 to 2.3 million
ounces per year by 2014/15 with new projects in the Democratic
Republic of Congo slated to come into production.
The group's Mongbwalu project there should start delivering
its first gold in 2013 and the capex to develop the mine is
estimated to be around $400 million, the presentation said.
