BUNIA, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 28 (Reuters) -
A ngloGold Ashanti has started construction at its
confirmed 2.5 million ounces deposit Mongbwalu mine in north
eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the company said on
Friday.
The firm aims to start pouring gold by the end of 2013 from
the mine, which lies in the formerly war-torn region of Ituri, a
renowned gold bearing area, said Richard Peattie, the mine's
general manager.
"We want this to become one of the cornerstones for
AngloGold Ashanti in this region," Peattie told Reuters.
The construction phase is being accelerated to prove the
company's commitment to the region, where ongoing insecurity has
hampered exploration, Peattie said.
The mine is expected to be the first of several projects on
AngloGold's 6.000 km2 Ituri concession, where the company holds
a 86.22 percent stake in a joint venture with the government.
"There's no doubt that this place has got immense potential,
just a little bit of drilling that we've done around here would
suggest that we can make this into something special," Peattie
said, declining to give details of investment costs.
The Ituri region was the scene of brutal ethnic warfare
during Congo's second civil conflict, which ended in 2003, and
the area remains heavily dependent on informal artisanal mining
to drive its fragile economic recovery.
AngloGold also has a 45 percent stake in a joint venture
with Randgold and the DRC authorities in the Kibali mine
project, which has probable reserves of more than 10 million
ounces and is also expected to start producing by end-2013.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Bate Felix and Catherine
Evans)