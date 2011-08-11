UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 11 AngloGold Ashanti , Africa's biggest gold producer, said on Thursday that a worker was killed at its Mponeng mine in South Africa after a seismic event, bringing mining operations to a halt in the affected area.
"A seismic event just after 1am triggered a fall of ground, killing a winch operator and injuring his team leader ... The team leader is in a stable condition in hospital," spokesman Alan Fine said in an e-mail.
This brings to 75 the number of workers who have been killed in South Africa's mines so far this year, a spokesman for the National Union of Mineworkers said.
South Africa's mines are among the most dangerous on earth and Mponeng is the world's deepest mine, reaching depths of close to 4 kms (2-1/2 miles) below the surface. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors