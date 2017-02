JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 AngloGold Ashanti , the world's third largest gold producer, said on Monday that it was aiming to lift output to 5.5 million ounces by 2014 from a forecast 4.45 million ounces this year.

It also said in a presentation on its website that it was targeting 7.6 million ounces by 2020. The company also expects to get 31 percent of its output from South Africa in 2014, down from 39 percent now, as it seeks new growth opportunities outside its domestic base. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)