JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 AngloGold Ashanti
chief executive officer Mark Cutifani has said talk of mine
nationalisation in South Africa is hurting investment in the
sector, local Business Day newspaper reported on Monday.
His comments contrast those of Minerals Resources Minister
Susan Shabangu last week that there is no evidence the
nationalisation debate is harming investment.
"I will ask those that keep using the word (nationalisation)
to stop using the world. It's the wrong word. That is what's
scaring the world," Cutifani is quoted as saying.
"The real discussion is what is the role of the government
in the development of industry in the new South Africa. The
economic and social discussions that accompany that debate are
raging all over the world. We are no different."
The African National Congress government has been at pains
to reassure investors that it would not nationalise mines after
calls by its youth wing that such a policy would improve the
lives of the poor.
Economists have said nationalisation could bankrupt Africa's
largest economy, with the bill for taking over all mining firms
equal to about two-thirds of gross domestic product or twice the
annual national budget.
