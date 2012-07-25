July 25 AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays and Citigroup were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.398 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.203 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/30/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 380 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS