JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 AngloGold Ashanti ,
the world's third-largest gold miner, expects another strong
quarter after posting record third-quarter earnings on the gold
price, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We would expect the fourth quarter to be a strong one,"
Mark Cutifani said on a conference call with journalists after
the group reported record third quarter adjusted headline
earnings per share that beat market expectations.
The group also announced it was moving to quarterly
dividends and Cutifani said its policy would be to fund this
with cash flows while still keeping enough for its ambitious
growth programmes and expansion.
"We will not borrow to fund a dividend," he said, adding the
group would also not tie its dividend policy to the gold price.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)