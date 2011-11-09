JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 AngloGold Ashanti , the world's third-largest gold miner, expects another strong quarter after posting record third-quarter earnings on the gold price, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We would expect the fourth quarter to be a strong one," Mark Cutifani said on a conference call with journalists after the group reported record third quarter adjusted headline earnings per share that beat market expectations.

The group also announced it was moving to quarterly dividends and Cutifani said its policy would be to fund this with cash flows while still keeping enough for its ambitious growth programmes and expansion.

"We will not borrow to fund a dividend," he said, adding the group would also not tie its dividend policy to the gold price. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)