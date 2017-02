PERTH Oct 25 World no.3 gold producer AngloGold Ashanti Chief Executive Mark Cutifani sees no bubble in soaring gold prices and said prices could easily go higher amid global economic uncertainty.

Gold prices rocketed to a record high of $1,920 in September and have since eased to around $1,650 an ounce, still up about 25 percent on a year ago.

"I think the gold price probably reflects the fundamentals in the industry," Cutifani told reporters at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Perth.

"I don't see the price today as a bubble. I do think there is some upside on a $1,600 an ounce gold price on the basis that I think there is still a lot of financial uncertainty," he said. (Reporting by Sonali Paul and Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)