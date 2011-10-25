(Adds details, quotes about South African policy)
PERTH Oct 25 World no.3 gold producer AngloGold
Ashanti Chief Executive Mark Cutifani sees no bubble in
gold prices and said prices could easily go higher amid global
economic uncertainty.
Gold prices rocketed to a record high of $1,920 in
September and have since eased to around $1,650 an ounce, still
up about 25 percent on a year ago.
"I think the gold price probably reflects the fundamentals
in the industry," Cutifani told reporters at the Commonwealth
Business Forum in Perth.
"I don't see the price today as a bubble. I do think there
is some upside on a $1,600 an ounce gold price on the basis that
I think there is still a lot of financial uncertainty," he said.
Cutifani also said he expects a positive outcome from talks
with the South African government around its resource tax
regime.
South Africa's African National Congress government has
tried to reassure investors that it would not nationalise mines
after calls by its youth wing that such a policy would improve
the lives of the poor.
"The conversation isn't really in my view about
nationalisation, it is about resource nationalism, it's about
resource rents, it's about the role of business and how it
connects to society," Cutifani said.
"I'd expect the ANC to take a political position by the end
of next year," he said.
Cutifani said that although Australia's incoming carbon tax
will have a serious impact on margins, it will not enough to
deter investment, but said he is worried the country's proposed
mining tax will be extended to gold.
"As I understand it, the way the legislation is being
drafted, it leaves the door open to be extended to the other
commodities so I'm concerned," Cutifani said.
