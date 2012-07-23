* Sees Q2 earnings at $240-255 mln

* Production up 9 pct to 1.073 mln ounces

* Shares higher in weak market (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti said on Monday second-quarter earnings likely fell by as much as 30 percent, hit by the lower gold price and overshadowing a rise in production.

AngloGold, Africa's biggest gold miner, said it expected adjusted headline earnings for the quarter to end-June to total between $240 million to $255 million.

That compares with the adjusted headline earnings of $342 million, or 89 US cents per share, the company reported in the same quarter last year.

It said gold output rose 9 percent to 1.073 million ounces from the previous quarter, exceeding its own guidance of 1.04 million ounces for the period.

AngloGold is expected to report its financial results for the quarter on Aug. 6.

The company's shares were up 1.86 percent at 262.04 rand as of 0721 GMT, compared with a 1.16 percent fall the benchmark Top-40 index. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)