(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show AngloGold is
considering job cuts)
JOHANNESBURG, June 28 Africa's biggest gold
miner AngloGold Ashanti is considering retrenching
8,500 mine workers as part of its restructuring of its South
African business "to ensure their viability", sending its shares
lower.
The company which employs 28,000 people, said the
retrenchment is part of restructuring of the company’s
production and cost base in its South African business.
In May, AngloGold reported a 16 percent drop in
first-quarter profit following a decline in South African
production, and said it was reviewing its South African
operations to restore their margin and ensure their recovery.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)